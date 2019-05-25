Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Deputy fatally shoots reportedly suicidal man after chase
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 1:35 pm EDT
CARRIERE, Miss. — Officials continue to investigate the shooting of a south Mississippi man killed while fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy.
Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison says the chase began Thursday when deputies received a call that a man was suicidal and armed.
Allison tells The Picayune Item that a deputy found 28-year-old Adam McCoy of Carriere (kah-REER’) driving a car and chased him down several roads. The sheriff says McCoy hit another SUV at an intersection, which careened into a second SUV.
After the crash, officials say McCoy fired at the pursuing deputy. The officer shot back, hitting McCoy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Allison says the deputy and occupants of the other vehicles weren’t injured.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the inquiry and gathering evidence.
