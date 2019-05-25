Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella illnesses

Sofina Foods is recalling Compliments brand uncooked breaded chicken strips following reports of possible salmonella poisoning.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is investigating an outbreak of human illness but have not provided any further details of what cities or parts of the country have been affected.

The affected product was sold nationally until May 1, 2019 in 907 gram packages with a best before date of Nov. 24, 2019 and the following UPC code: 0 57742 33687 0.

Health Canada says people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea as a result of consuming the contaminated product. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems could contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

The recalled products should be returned to the store where they were purchased or thrown out.