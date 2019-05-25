Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 12:23 am EDT
In this May 23, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks with a supporter before rallying with McDonald's employees and other activists in Durham, N.C. Hispanics are poised to help shape the 2020 Democratic primary in unprecedented ways. They comprise almost 30% of the population in the state that votes third in presidential primaries, Nevada. And the nation’s two largest Latino states, California and Texas, are among the 14 “Super Tuesday” states voting 10 just days later. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hispanics are expected to outpace blacks to become the electorate’s largest nationwide racial or ethnic minority group for the first time on Election Day 2020.
But a preview of the voting bloc’s power may come during the Democratic primary, whose calendar could allow it to have an even greater effect.
Hispanics are 30% of the population in Nevada, which is the third state voting. And California and Texas, home to 13-plus million eligible Hispanic voters, are among 14 “Super Tuesday” primaries 10 days later.
That means candidates who can win consistent Latino support could secure a survival path through the primary’s frantic opening weeks, as the 23-candidate field winnows.
Some 4,051 Democratic delegates are up for grabs, and nearly 500 of those will be in California alone. Texas has 260-plus.