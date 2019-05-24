Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Volkswagen names new chief executive at Tennessee plant
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 3:57 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — German auto maker Volkswagen has named a new chief executive at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Plant spokeswoman Amanda Plecas said in a phone interview Friday that Frank Fischer has been named the new CEO at the factory where 3,800 workers produce the Passat and Atlas vehicles.
Plecas said employees were notified Thursday about the hiring of Fischer, who was CEO when the plant broke ground in 2008 and began production in 2011. Fischer left Chattanooga three years later for a position at a Volkswagen factory in Germany.
Fischer steps in for Antonio Pinto. Plecas said Pinto is moving to a new assignment in Germany.
The United Auto Workers union filed a new petition Wednesday seeking to hold a vote on its representation of workers at the Chattanooga plant.
