1 teen injured, 2 suspects wanted in Mimico stabbing

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A teenager has been taken to hospital after stabbing in Mimico on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Lakeshore Boulevard and Superior Avenue just after 5 p.m. to reports one male was chasing another.

A male teenager was found with serious injuries.

Officers are now looking for two back males. One is described as 18 to 20 years old, tall with a heavy build and wearing a black velour outfit.

The second suspect is described as five foot seven inches, a light complexion, an afro, wearing a black outfit with red sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

