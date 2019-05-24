Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Taiwan changing name of de-facto embassy in US
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 10:16 pm EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan says it is changing the name of its de-facto embassy in the U.S. amid the strongest relations between the sides in decades.
The foreign ministry tweeted that the Coordination Council for North American Affairs was being renamed the Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs.
While the U.S. severed formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 in favour of Beijing, the sides retain close unofficial relations that have grown ever-closer in recent years, including stepped-up military-to-military contacts.
The unofficial U.S. embassy in Taipei, the American Institute in Taiwan, recently moved into a substantially larger, purpose-built complex in a suburb of the capital.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, objects to all diplomatic and military contacts between Taiwan and the U.S. and has been stepping-up pressure on the island.
The Associated Press
