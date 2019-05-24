Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Dakota bishop to lead Saginaw diocese in Michigan
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 9:30 am EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. — A Catholic diocese in Michigan says Pope Francis has selected the bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City in South Dakota as the Michigan diocese’s next bishop.
The Diocese of Saginaw announced Friday that 63-year-old Bishop Robert D. Gruss will serve as its seventh bishop. His installation in Saginaw is scheduled for July 26.
Gruss has served as bishop of Rapid City since 2011. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1994.
Saginaw’s Bishop Joseph Cistone died last year and Bishop Walter Hurley was appointed apostolic administrator , serving as caretaker for the diocese until a new bishop was selected. The Saginaw diocese includes Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Sanilac, Saginaw and Tuscola counties.
The Associated Press
