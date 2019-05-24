Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Africa's Zuma must wait 3 months for court decision
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 7:58 am EDT
Supporters of the former South African President Jacob Zuma react as he addresses them outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Friday May 24, 2019. Zuma is in court facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
JOHANNESBURG — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will hear in three months’ time whether corruption and other charges against him might be dropped.
Pietermaritzburg High Court judges have reserved judgment on his application for a permanent stay of prosecution. No date was announced.
Zuma was president from 2009 until 2018, when his African National Congress party forced him to resign amid corruption allegations.
He is accused of receiving bribes related to a 1999 arms deal. The charges were raised more than a decade ago and later withdrawn, then reinstated after a court ruled there were sufficient grounds to bring him to trial.
Zuma asserts that his case has been prejudiced by long delays.
The prosecution says his legal manoeuvring caused delays and there are no justifiable reasons to halt his prosecution.