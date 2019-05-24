Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Senator: Trump says will use loophole to sell arms to Saudis
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Menendez says the Trump administration has notified Congress it will use a loophole in federal law to bypass congressional review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says Congress was told Friday that the administration had issued an emergency declaration allowing it to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others despite congressional objections. Menendez says the administration did not explain its reasoning.
Congressional opposition to U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia has been growing, and lawmakers have blocked about $2 billion in arms sales to the kingdom for more than a year.
The State Department has the authority to invoke the declaration in the Arms Export Control Act. It had no immediate comment.
Matthew Lee And Susannah George, The Associated Press
