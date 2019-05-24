Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prison assault allegations reported to police three months after brought forward
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2019 3:53 pm EDT
The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S. on May 6, 2014. The Correctional Service of Canada is apologizing for erroneously communicating the timing of its contact with a police force in Nova Scotia on sexual assault allegations at Nova Institution for women. The federal correctional service -- now facing a lawsuit by three women -- says it received allegations of sexual assault by a correctional officer in December 2018 but it was not in contact with police until the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
OTTAWA — The Correctional Service of Canada is apologizing for wrongly saying it called police right away when it heard allegations that a guard in a Nova Scotia institution had sexually assaulted a female inmate.
On Wednesday, the service that operates federal prisons said it notified police “as soon as the allegations of misconduct were brought forward” but it has changed its story following questions from The Canadian Press.
The corrections service now says it received allegations of sexual assault by a correctional officer at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro in December 2018 but didn’t contact police for three months, while it conducted an internal investigation.
The Correctional Service says it followed Treasury Board guidelines in putting the officer on administrative leave during that investigation, and contacted police with details from the review on March 29.
Truro Police Chief David MacNeil said this week his force got a complaint about a sex assault at Nova Institution on March 27 and opened an investigation the next day, but he refused to say any more about the timeline with the case still open.
The correctional service now faces a lawsuit from three women in the case.