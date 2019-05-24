Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Man killed in Wichita shootout fired dozens of times
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 2:30 pm EDT
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police say a 56-year-old man who died in a shootout with officers fired 52 rounds into common walls he shared with two neighbours.
Police say Fred Burton’s neighbours called early Thursday to report what they thought was an explosion at MacArthur’s Lake Apartments.
Capt. Brent Allred said officers saw dozens of gunshot holes in the one wall and three rounds in another common wall.
Allred said the people living in the apartment were extremely lucky they weren’t hit by gunfire.
KAKE reports police say Burton shot at officers during the standoff. Two SWAT officers eventually returned fire, killing Burton, who police say was in a mental health crisis.
One officer is a 15-year veteran and the other is a 13-year-veteran of the department.
Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
Information from: KAKE-TV.
The Associated Press
