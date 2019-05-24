Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Outcry over summoning of French journalists by intel agency
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 6:52 am EDT
PARIS — Media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders is urging French authorities to explain why the country’s intelligence agency summoned eight journalists working on sensitive stories.
Secretary-general Christophe Deloire says the watchdog fears “an attempt to intimidate the journalists and their news organizations and to identify their sources so as to punish them or deter them.”
Journalists with the investigative news site Disclose, newspaper Le Monde, France Inter radio and TV news show Quotidien recently were summoned about separate stories on French arms sales to Saudi Arabia and a political scandal involving former presidential security aide Alexandre Benalla.
The summons prompted criticism from press freedom advocates.
France is ranked 32nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index.