Mexican American sisters of 'Vida' back amid gentrification
by Russell Contreras, The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 11:09 am EDT
This image released by Starz shows Melissa Barrera, left, and Mishel Prada from the series "Vida," a drama that follows two Mexican American sisters battling gentrification and the aftermath of their mother's death. (Kat Marcinowski/Starz via AP)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Starz drama “Vida” returns for its second season on Sunday with an even deeper exploration of an issue facing many U.S. Latino communities: gentrification.
The show follows two Mexican American sisters who have inherited their late mother’s East Los Angeles bar popular with lesbian Latinas. Each must come to terms with their lives in the old neighbourhood and unsolved issues around love.
The sisters, Emma and Lyn, are played Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera. Prada says she’s been blown away by how the production, which is one of the only series with a majority Latina cast, has also hired female directors, writers and crew and hopes this leads to a transformative movement in television.