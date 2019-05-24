Man with 'gun' turned out to be carrying banana: Toronto police

It started with an ominous tweet by Toronto police on Friday night just before 7 p.m., alerting the public to reports of a man with a gun in the King Street East and Victoria Street area.

Units responded with the type of urgency expected from a gun call.

Person w a gun:

King St E/ Victoria St

– reports of a man walking in the area carrying a gun

– units responding@TPS51Div #GO950233 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2019

Officers found the man in question, but in the end they didn’t ‘Dole’ out any punishment, because the suspected weapon turned out to be a banana, loaded with nothing more than a healthy dose of potassium.

Update:

– units OS have located the man

– he was not carrying a gun, it was…a banana@TPS51Div #GO950233 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2019

Maybe the call should have been fielded by “Peel” regional police?

As expected, the internet had a field day with the light-hearted conclusion.

