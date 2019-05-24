Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India troops kill Kashmir militant linked to al-Qaida
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 1:05 am EDT
SRINAGAR, India — Officials say government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir have killed a top militant commander linked to al-Qaida in the disputed region.
Police say Zakir Musa was killed in a gunfight Thursday evening after police and soldiers launched a counterinsurgency operation in the southern Tral area.
In mid-2017, an al-Qaida-linked propaganda network said Musa joined an affiliate militant group, Ansar Ghawzat-ul-Hind, as its head. He had left Kashmir’s largest indigenous rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, and was believed to be joined by less than a dozen others.
Previously, no global jihadi groups have openly operated in Kashmir, a territory divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both entirely.
Separatist leaders, who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir, have repeatedly rejected the presence of outside groups, including al-Qaida.