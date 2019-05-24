Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Illinois man found guilty in teen's 1992 strangulation death
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 1:06 pm EDT
CHICAGO — A 76-year-old man has been convicted in the 1992 strangulation death of an Illinois teenager.
Robert Serritella, of Park Ridge, was found guilty Thursday on two counts of first degree murder in the killing of 15-year-old David Chereck, of Skokie.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 19.
The teen was found strangled with a scarf in a forest preserve Jan. 2, 1992. He had last been seen a day earlier, walking home from a bowling alley in Skokie.
Authorities say Serritella, a convicted sex offender, later incriminated himself in conversations with people in California and Utah. He was arrested in California in 2014 and charged in the killing.
Chereck’s mother, Esther, says she is relieved and feels her son got justice.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com
The Associated Press
