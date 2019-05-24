Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Climate change is hot topic in the European Parliament vote
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 2:40 am EDT
In this photo taken on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, tourists enjoy the sun in beach chairs on the car-free environmental island of Langeoog in the North Sea, Germany. Concerns about climate change have prompted mass protests across Europe for the past year and are expected to draw tens of thousands onto the streets again Friday, May 24. For the first time, the issue is predicted to have a significant impact on this week's elections for the European Parliament. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
LANGEOOG, Germany — Concerns about climate change have prompted mass protests across Europe for the past year and are expected to draw tens of thousands onto the streets again Friday.
For the first time, the issue is predicted to have a significant impact on this week’s elections for the European Parliament.
A recent opinion poll in Germany showed that climate change has overtaken immigration as the topic that voters in the EU’s most populous nation are most concerned about.
Germany’s Green party stands to benefit. It is forecast to come second in Germany, ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats, boosting the number of seats held by environmental parties in the EU assembly.