Loading articles...

Ottawa to announce air passenger protection regulations Friday

An airplane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld

The federal minister of transportation is making an announcement this morning at Toronto’s Pearson airport.

Marc Garneau is expected to unveil the final air passenger protection regulations at 11 a.m.

He’ll be joined by the chair and CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The announcement will be live streamed on this website.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.