Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
After shark attacks, is Cape Cod ready for tourist season?
by Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 6:24 am EDT
In this May, 22, 2019, photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark and later died of his injuries the previous summer, in Wellfleet, Mass. Cape Cod beaches open this holiday weekend, just months after two shark attacks, one of which was fatal, rattled tourists, locals and officials. Some precautionary new measures, such as emergency call boxes, have yet to be installed along beaches where great whites are known to frequent. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
WELLFLEET, Mass. — Tourist season on Cape Cod is opening with some uncertainty after last year’s two shark attacks.
Beachgoers expressed trepidation about getting into the water ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Truro resident Beckett Rotchford said he’ll stick to swimming at lifeguard-monitored beaches and won’t be boogie boarding at all this summer.
Eastham homeowners Alison and Isabel Cossar said officials need to do more to make beachgoers feel safe or the region’s tourism economy will suffer. They say rental property owners like them are already experiencing more vacancies than usual because vacationers are staying away.
Local officials have promised modest changes this year, such as emergency call boxes and medical kits with tourniquets at beaches. But they’re studying more drastic safety measures, like building shark barriers.