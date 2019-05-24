Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
75 years later, D-Day veteran still feels the pull of duty
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2019 4:52 am EDT
In this May 13, 2019, photo, British Chelsea Pensioner and D-Day veteran George Skipper, who served in the British Royal Army Service Corps drives away after posing in a group photograph during a D-Day 75th anniversary event in the State Apartments at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. With the number of survivors dwindling every year, men like Skipper are on a mission to share their experiences. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
LONDON — Seventy-five years after George Skipper splashed ashore on Gold Beach, the former working-class lad from London’s East End is still focused on doing his duty.
These days he’s on a mission to remember, and to remind younger generations about the sacrifices of those who didn’t come back from the Allied landing in Normandy known as D-Day.
As the number of survivors dwindles, men like Skipper seek to share their experiences, aware that this is probably the last big anniversary of their lifetimes.
He worries that the world, and young people in particular, have forgotten what happened on D-Day —how men died when they ran up a beach raked by machine-gun fire to support each other.