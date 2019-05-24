75 years later, D-Day veteran still feels the pull of duty

LONDON — Seventy-five years after George Skipper splashed ashore on Gold Beach, the former working-class lad from London’s East End is still focused on doing his duty.

These days he’s on a mission to remember, and to remind younger generations about the sacrifices of those who didn’t come back from the Allied landing in Normandy known as D-Day.

As the number of survivors dwindles, men like Skipper seek to share their experiences, aware that this is probably the last big anniversary of their lifetimes.

He worries that the world, and young people in particular, have forgotten what happened on D-Day —how men died when they ran up a beach raked by machine-gun fire to support each other.

