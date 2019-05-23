Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vegas tourism board backs $49M Elon Musk transit system
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 10:42 am EDT
LAS VEGAS — A company backed by tech billionaire Elon Musk has been granted a nearly $49 million contract to build a transit system using self-driving vehicles underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The board of directors of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved the contract Wednesday with The Boring Company, the Musk-backed enterprise based in Hawthorne, California.
The company plans to construct a twin tunnel system running less than a mile (1.6 kilometre) long.
The system will use self-driving electric vehicles capable of transporting up to 16 people.
The system also will include three underground stations and a pedestrian tunnel.
The company plans to start construction in September and debut the system by December 2020.
The authority will reimburse the company as it completes certain stages of the project.