US withdraws train crew proposal that came after explosions

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration is withdrawing a proposal for freight trains to have at least two crew members, which was drafted in response to explosions of crude oil trains in the U.S. and Canada.

Department of Transportation officials said Thursday that a review of accident data did not support the notion that having one crew member is less safe than multi-person crews.

Under President Barack Obama, regulators said having two or more crew members would be worth the extra cost even if it prevented a single accident.

That proposal followed explosive oil train derailments including in Lac Megantic, Canada in 2013, when 47 people were killed in a 2013 derailment. Other derailments have occurred in Oregon, Montana, Illinois, Virginia and other states.

The withdrawal also pre-empts states from regulating crew sizes.

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press