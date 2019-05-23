Transformer fire at Broadview and Dundas causes power outage

Thousands of east-end residents are waking up without power after a transformer fire.

Fire officials were called to the scene on Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Toronto Hydro said about 3,800 customers are affected.

The power outage runs from Gerrard Street in the north down to Lake Shore Boulevard and from the Don Valley Parkway to Woodbine Avenue.

There has been no word on how long it will take to restore power to the area, nor what caused the transformer fire.

The TTC says customers should expect delays on all streetcar routes, as the outage is affecting streetcars leaving Leslie Barns Carhouse.