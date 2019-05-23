Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Transformer fire at Broadview and Dundas causes power outage
by News Staff
Posted May 23, 2019 7:55 am EDT
Last Updated May 23, 2019 at 7:57 am EDT
Hydro wires down on Broadview Avenue after a transformer fire on May 23, 2019. Power is out in a large part of the east end. Image Credit: TWITTER/@msav86
Thousands of east-end residents are waking up without power after a transformer fire.
Fire officials were called to the scene on Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
Toronto Hydro said about 3,800 customers are affected.
The power outage runs from Gerrard Street in the north down to Lake Shore Boulevard and from the Don Valley Parkway to Woodbine Avenue.
There has been no word on how long it will take to restore power to the area, nor what caused the transformer fire.
The TTC says customers should expect delays on all streetcar routes, as the outage is affecting streetcars leaving Leslie Barns Carhouse.
{* loginWidget *}