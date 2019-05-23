Three men found guilty in fatal shooting of Jarryl Hagley

Three men have been found guilty in the 2016 fatal shooting of a teenager at a Weston Road Pizza Pizza in 2016.

Seventeen-year-old Jarryl Hagley of Toronto died from a single shotgun blast to the chest in what one homicide detective called a “frenzied attack” in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

Hagley was sitting inside a Pizza Pizza at 1937 Weston Road with four other friends when two gunmen burst into the fast food restaurant and began brazenly firing.

Police say there were between seven to 10 people in the restaurant at the time of the shooting but Hagley was the only one hit. Investigators said they believed Hagley and at least two other friends were the intended targets.

A total of four suspects were ultimately arrested and charged in Hagley’s death. Mohamed Ali Nur,18, Shakiyl Shaw, 23, and his twin brother, Lenneil Shaw were all charged with first-degree murder.

The jury returned guilty verdicts against the three Thursday morning following a two month trial.

Wintston Poyser, 24, was initially charged with first-degree murder but that was later changed to accessory after the fact after he agreed to testify for the crown against the other three in the case.