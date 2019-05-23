Loading articles...

Special weather statement for high winds in GTA

The Canadian flag flies in gusting winds down by the CN Tower. Unsplash/Cris DiNoto

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, warning of high winds.

Environment Canada says gusts of 80 km/h are likely late this afternoon and early evening.

The wind gusts, which are expected to diminish later this evening, could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to be warm tonight in the 17 C range and holding steady at around 11 C later tonight.

