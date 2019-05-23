Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Smoke from Alberta wildfire drifts northwest, covering much of Yukon
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2019 10:53 am EDT
WHITEHORSE — Residents in many parts of Yukon are feeling the effects of smoke from a wildfire burning about 1,000 kilometres away in Alberta.
Yukon Wildland Fire Management says smoke arrived in the Whitehorse area early Wednesday and a map tracking the plume shows coverage extending more than 500 kilometres north.
The thickest concentration is in east-central Yukon over the Mackenzie Mountains, south of the Arctic Circle.
Fire officials say the smoke is not from any of three active wildfires in Yukon, but from the roughly 920-square kilometre blaze threatening the northern Alberta community of High Level.
The elderly or anyone in Yukon with heart, lung or chronic breathing problems is urged to stay indoors..
Smoke from the High Level wildfire has prompted Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for the entire northwestern corner of Alberta, the Fort Nelson region of northeastern British Columbia and the Watson Lake area of southeastern Yukon. (CKRW)