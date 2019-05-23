Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Senior German diplomat in Tehran for nuclear deal talks
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 4:50 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran's supreme leader has publicly chastised the country's moderate president and foreign minister, saying he disagreed with the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal they had negotiated with world powers. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
BERLIN — A senior German diplomat is in Tehran to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. and increasing pressure from Washington.
The Foreign Ministry says Political Director Jens Ploetner is meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.
The visit comes amid mounting tensions in the region. It also follows Iran’s declaration earlier this month that the remaining signatories to the deal — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have two months to develop a plan to shield Iran from American sanctions.
The ministry says there’s a “window for diplomacy to persuade Iran to continue its full compliance” with the deal and warns “there’s a real risk of escalation — including due to misunderstandings or an incident.”