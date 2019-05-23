Parts of Toronto Islands flooding as high winds produce large waves

High winds are producing large waves that have breached sandbagging efforts on parts of the Toronto Islands.

In a tweet, city of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said “significant flooding is occurring near homes” along the north shore.

Ross said city staff are on site assessing the damage and trying to restore barriers and pump excess water.

Video shot from the CityNews helicopter shows several homes becoming inundated with water as waves crash over man-made barriers.

Shoreline hazard warnings have been in effect for nearly a month as Lake Ontario water levels continue to rise to dangerous levels.

The Toronto Islands, a popular summer tourist destination and home to a small community, experienced severe flooding in 2017.