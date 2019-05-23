Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Opening of Montana highway delayed by bad weather conditions
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 11:10 pm EDT
BILLINGS, Mont. — The opening of the Beartooth Highway up to the Montana-Wyoming state line has been delayed by recent weather.
The Billings Gazette reports the highway will be open to the Vista Point rest area Friday beginning at 8 a.m.
Officials say more than three feet of snow dropped over the mountain roadway this week and that additional snow and high winds were expected Thursday night.
Officials say crews in Montana and Wyoming expect to have the road open to the state line by Saturday morning.
A Montana Department of Transportation spokesperson says the road work is “weather permitting, and those conditions change very quickly.”
Travellers planning to visit the Beartooth Highway are advised to check the Montana transportation department’s website or phone application for updated road conditions, including closures.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
The Associated Press
