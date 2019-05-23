Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississippi city fires police officer charged in killing
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 12:24 pm EDT
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi city has fired a police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.
An Oxford Police Department spokesman confirmed Thursday to the Oxford Eagle that city aldermen met in closed session Tuesday night and fired Mathew Kinne (KIHN’-ee).
Kinne is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, who was found shot in the back of her head Sunday at her Oxford home. Kinne is white and Clayton was black. Her relatives say they were in a romantic relationship.
He remains jailed in a neighbouring county.
Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, expressed outrage Wednesday after a judge said prosecutors and defence lawyers might agree next week on “reasonable” bail for Kinne. She said: “There is no justice for black people.”
The Associated Press
