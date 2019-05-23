Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Michael Jackson's estate and former manager settle lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 3:18 pm EDT
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between a former manager of Michael Jackson and his estate.
The settlement announced Thursday with Tohme Tohme (TOH’-mae TOH’-mae) ends one of the last remaining legal fights involving Jackson’s estate and comes just short of the 10th anniversary of the pop superstar’s death.
The deal came after five days of the trial had already been held. Terms of the agreement were not released.
Tohme had initially sought nearly $20 million in commissions from the Jackson estate when he first filed the lawsuit in 2012.
Before trial began, a judge threw out part of the lawsuit in which Tohme sought part of the profits of the concert film “This is It,” which was released after Jackson’s death.
The Associated Press
