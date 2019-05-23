Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican congress approves safeguards for new National Guard
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 10:32 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Congress has approved a series of safeguards intended to prevent abuses under the country’s new militarized police force known as the National Guard.
Critics have worried the National Guard will transfer military practices to the subtleties of police work and rules of procedure, evidence, and engagement. But under laws passed Thursday, the new force will have specific guidelines on use of force and respect for human rights.
The laws also mandate the creation of a national registry of people arrested and detained. Mexico has long had a problem with people disappearing after being taken into custody.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador created the force after taking office on Dec. 1. It combines military police units with existing federal police forces.
The Associated Press
