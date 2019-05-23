Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man facing 16 charges in child exploitation investigation
by News Staff
Posted May 23, 2019 5:51 pm EDT
Last Updated May 23, 2019 at 6:19 pm EDT
Dean Vallotton, 51, is facing 16 charges including sexual interference, sexual assault and sexual exploitation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.
A Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation, police said Thursday.
Police allege a man sexually abused a child and recorded the abuse over a period of three years, from January 2007 to December 2010. In addition the man allegedly accessed and possessed images depicting the sexual exploitation of children from January 2007 to May of this year.
Police executed a search warrant in the Rathburn Road and The East Mall area on May 1 and thereafter, arrested 51-year-old man.
Dean Vallotton is facing a total of 16 charges: two counts of sexual interference, five counts of sexual exploitation, six counts of sexual assault and one count each of making, accessing and possessing child pornography.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.
Police believe there may be additional alleged victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Can we just put him away for good? He’s going to do it again if we let him out. It would be nice if the law cared about victims for once.