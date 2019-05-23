Man facing 16 charges in child exploitation investigation

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation, police said Thursday.

Police allege a man sexually abused a child and recorded the abuse over a period of three years, from January 2007 to December 2010. In addition the man allegedly accessed and possessed images depicting the sexual exploitation of children from January 2007 to May of this year.

Police executed a search warrant in the Rathburn Road and The East Mall area on May 1 and thereafter, arrested 51-year-old man.

Dean Vallotton is facing a total of 16 charges: two counts of sexual interference, five counts of sexual exploitation, six counts of sexual assault and one count each of making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Police believe there may be additional alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.