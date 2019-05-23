Man arrested for attempted murder in 2018 assault case

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a serious assault dating back to July 2018.

Police were called to the area of King Street East and Church Street and July 30.

When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl unconscious in a park. Both had life-altering injuries.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man on Thursday and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and four counts of failure to comply with probation.

Stefan John Ryan of no fixed address was scheduled to appear in court the same day.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and are appealing to them to come forward.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.