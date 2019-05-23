Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Liberal groups want 2020 Dems to back Pentagon spending cuts
by Elana Schor, The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 12:12 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Nearly two dozen progressive groups are launching a push to get Democratic presidential candidates to support dramatic spending cuts at the Pentagon.
The groups are writing to all candidates in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary on Thursday urging them to support slashing $200 billion or more from an annual defence budget that topped $700 billion last year.
The effort, dubbed “Put People Over the Pentagon,” aims to elevate defence spending in a presidential race where energized progressive activists are nudging candidates to embrace their agenda.
Four senators vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump voted against the measure that authorizes the current Pentagon budget: Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.