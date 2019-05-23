Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawyer: More to story than video in bus shove murder case
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 7:41 pm EDT
In this still image taken from security video and provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman shoves a 74-year-old man off a public transit bus on March 21, 2019. The man, Serge Fournier, hit his head on the sidewalk and died a month later. The Clark County coroner ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries. Cadesha Michelle Bishop was arrested Monday, May 13, 2019, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 21. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
LAS VEGAS — A defence lawyer says there’s more to know than a bus security video clip shows about a murder case against a woman accused of killing a 74-year-old man by shoving him off a public bus in Las Vegas.
Attorney Michael Becker, representing 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, said Thursday that unspecified “circumstances and events” that have yet to be made public preceded Serge Fournier’s death.
A judge rescheduled a preliminary hearing of evidence for July 17.
Fournier died April 23, a month after falling face-first from the bus to a sidewalk. Authorities ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.
Witnesses told police Fournier had asked Bishop to be nice to other passengers.
The judge let Bishop remain free on $100,000 bond with strict electronic monitoring.