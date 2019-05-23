Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawyer: Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 10:17 pm EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK — A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.
Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge Thursday that “an economic agreement in principal” has been reached. The amount of the settlement wasn’t provided.
More than 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Harvey Weinstein or the company of misconduct. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.
The scandal forced the studio into bankruptcy.
Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.