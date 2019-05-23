Child critically injured in Hwy. 401 rollover

Two children, one with critical injuries, are among three people rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and car on the eastbound Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

The crash sent the car tumbling onto its roof, trapping the occupants inside.

Paramedics managed to free them. One of the children is in critical condition, the other is serious. An adult is in stable condition.

Rollover collision #Hwy401 EB closed at Winston Churchill Blvd #Mississauga – 3 transported to hospital https://t.co/2vppkE5hnJ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 23, 2019

All lanes of the eastbound 401 are closed at Winston Churchill Boulevard while police investigate. Opp Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there will be residual delays on the westbound lanes as well.

