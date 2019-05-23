Humidex expected to soar in GTA, chance of thunderstorms

You may be tempted to turn on the air conditioner Thursday as it is going to feel like 30 C by this afternoon.

The high is expected to hit 24 C with a humidex near 30 — making it the warmest day of the year so far in Toronto.

The temperature reached 23.4 C on May 6 but no humidex. Meanwhile, Sunday had a humidex of 25, but the the temperature only reached 21 C.

But with the humidity comes unsettled weather. The wind is expected to pick up, bringing with it showers especially between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and a chance of thunderstorms.

The temperature will drop to 12 C overnight but sunshine on Friday with a high near 20 C.