For Gaza grooms, crippling debt overshadows marital bliss
by Fares Akram, The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 1:53 am EDT
In this April 20, 2019 photo, Palestinian refugees carry sacks of flour distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. The blockade Israel and Egypt imposed on Gaza after the Hamas militant group took power in 2007 has ravaged the economy. The skyrocketing unemployment rates, combined with foreign aid cuts and Hamas' mismanagement, has left thousands of families dependent on food aid and social welfare. Many young Gazans have been forced to put off their dreams of marriage because they cannot afford it. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hundreds of young men in the Gaza Strip have turned to a small industry of lenders in the coastal territory to help them pay for their weddings, only to fall onto hard times because of crushing debt and a lack of jobs.
Many have tried to renegotiate their debts. Others have gone into hiding and some have ended up in jail.
Saleh Abu Serdanah is one example, describing himself now as a “fugitive crook.”
Wedding lenders have filled an important need in Gaza’s conservative society, where young men and women are typically expected to marry in their late teens or early 20s.
Facing a nearly 60% unemployment rate, many young Gazan men have been forced to put off their dreams of marriage because they cannot afford it.