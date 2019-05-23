Fire breaks out at former Peacock Hotel in the Junction

Firefighters remain at the scene of a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building in the Junction neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at the old Peacock Hotel on Dundas Street, just east of Keele Street, just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found heavy flames at the back of the building.

Some residents were forced to leave their homes. TTC buses have been brought in to shelter evacuees.

Officials say the fire is now under control and crews are working to extinguish remaining hot spots.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

The historic building was condemned last year when part of the rear wall collapsed.

The Peacock Hotel was established sometime in the late 1820s or early 1830s and was a famous resting place in Toronto for travellers and their horses on their way to other settlements. It is also a notable location in the Mackenzie Rebellion, outside which William Lyon Mackenzie robbed the Royal Mail in 1837.

Fire breaks out at the former Peacock Hotel in the Junction on May 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy