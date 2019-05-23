Driver killed in car-truck crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A driver is dead following a two vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police say they were called to the area of Bloomington Road just east of McCowan Road around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they discovered a dump truck had collided with a Honda Accord.

Police say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the accident to contact police.