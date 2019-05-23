Doors Open in Toronto but DVP to be closed

The door to the city is open this weekend, but you will have to contend with a major road closure on both days and a late start to TTC service on Line 1 on one day.

The Don Valley Parkway is scheduled to be closed from 12:01 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday for annual maintenance. Meanwhile, subway service between St. Clair and Union stations will start at 10 a.m. Sunday due to track work but shuttle buses will be running.

So if you are heading out to Doors Open or any other event in Toronto and beyond this weekend, plan ahead.

Doors Open Toronto

Whether you have lived in the city for years or are just visiting, you may have walked by a building or space and wondered what it looks like inside or beyond the gate. This weekend, explore more than 150 buildings and sites that you have yet to discover at Doors Open Toronto. The theme this year is “20 Something” — a lookback at the previous 20 years of the event and a lookahead to the next 20. There will be also be 10 free walking tours to choose from, offering you the chance to check out various spaces in neighbourhoods across the city — registration is required to secure a spot.

Toronto Poutine Fest

Bring your appetite to Yonge-Dundas square this weekend, for the second annual Toronto Poutine Fest. The event kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. and runs until Sunday at 9 p.m. There will be over 50 varieties of poutine to try from the best food trucks across Ontario and Quebec. Some of the trucks setting up shop include True North Eats, Le Smoking BBQ, The Great Canadian Poutinerie and Big D’s Dog House & Poutine Emporium.

AGO All Hours

The Art Gallery of Ontario is launching a whole new way to experience the museum this Saturday, with AGO All Hours. The all-day, all-ages event will happen three times a year. It offers a platform for up-and-coming local and international talent, with everything from special art installations and art-making activities to artist projects and marquee performances. AGO All Hours runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and kicks off on the same day as the gallery’s new pricing model, offering unlimited free admission to visitors aged 25 and younger and a new $35 annual pass. This weekend also marks the public opening of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever. It is the first contemporary artwork in Canada to be acquired through a major crowdfunding campaign.

Woofstock Toronto

If you have taken your pooch to Woofstock before, you know how much fun there is to be had at this doggie festival, dubbed the largest in North America. This year, it is celebrating its ‘Sweet 16’ — so come on down to Woodbine Park to celebrate this milestone. More than 250 vendors and exhibitors will be on-hand at this outdoor event.

Pedestrian Sundays

Summer is just around the corner, which means the party in Kensington Market starts this Sunday. This car-free and pedestrian-friendly party embraces live music, dance, great food and other outdoor vendors. The second Pedestrian Sunday is on June 30.

Carassauga

The largest multicultural festival in the country is coming to Mississauga this weekend. Carassauga is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year, with 12 festival locations throughout the city, 29 pavilions and 21 stages with non-stop entertainment. There will be Carassauga buses available to help people navigate the festival all weekend long. Guests will be able to enjoy cuisine from around the world, from Greece to China to Egypt to Ireland, Portugal and more. There will also be a “Toonie Taste” offer, which allows visitors to sample authentic ethnic dishes for just $2. Carassauga kicks off on Friday night, with an opening ceremony at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre, featuring a parade of nations and headline act, Platinum Blonde.