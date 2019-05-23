Canada’s election guru is a physics teacher in Montreal

In today’s Big Story podcast, Philippe J. Fournier teaches physics by day and models our elections by night. Like, all night. As computer modelling of political data gathers steam around the world, Fournier created 338Canada.com to try to crunch all the numbers and predict provincial elections. With a batting average above 90 percent so far, this fall’s federal election will offer his biggest test yet.

How is election modelling different from the polls you see every day? What does Fournier do that makes his predictions so eerily accurate? What can they tell us now about what might happen come October? And…how does an astrophysics prof end up predicting political twists and turns, anyway?

GUEST: Philippe J. Fournier, 338Canada.com, Maclean’s

