Arkansas Supreme Court dismisses case over 2018 dicamba ban
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 1:54 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has dismissed the state’s appeal of a judge’s decision to block the enforcement of a 2018 herbicide ban, saying the case is moot now that new restrictions are in effect.
Justices on Thursday dismissed the appeal of a Clay County judge’s order prohibiting the state from enforcing its dicamba ban against a group of farmers in that county. The court in 2018 had halted the judge’s order while they took up the appeal.
The 2018 ban was issued after the board received nearly 1,000 complaints the previous summer that the herbicide drifted onto neighbouring crops and caused damage. That ban had prohibited dicamba’s use from April 16 through Oct. 31.
The board in February approved a new ban that allowed dicamba’s use through May 25.
The Associated Press
