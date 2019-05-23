Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arizona man accused of burying his dead mom in his backyard
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 6:15 pm EDT
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly burying his dead mother in his backyard to continue receiving her Social Security checks and Veterans Affairs benefits.
Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Daniel Shannon of San Tan Valley is jailed on suspicion of fraud and improper disposal of a body.
It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer.
Sheriff’s officials talked to Shannon after being told his 94-year-old mother hasn’t been seen since December.
They say his story kept changing upon questioning until he admitted Wednesday to discovering his mother’s dead body on Dec. 21 and burying it to continue collecting her benefits, which he said he needed for a patent on an unknown invention.
Sheriff’s officials executed a search warrant and discovered a body buried in the backyard.
The Associated Press
