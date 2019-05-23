Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska House committee gets blowback to dividend proposal
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2019 5:47 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — House lawmakers heard angry reactions to a bill that would pay residents a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend this year but seek to change the dividend formula going forward.
The dividend traditionally has been paid with permanent fund earnings. The bill would use fund earnings and money from savings this year.
The House Finance Committee bill is seen as an attempt to break a legislative logjam. Disagreements over the dividend have snarled efforts to finalize a state budget.
The bill makes a full dividend this year contingent upon passage of legislation that would change the dividend formula. Committee Co-chair Tammie Wilson says she’s open to discussion on a future formula.
There was little discussion on the bill’s mechanics Thursday before the committee took testimony that included strong opposition.