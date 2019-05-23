1 man injured in shooting near Jane and Eglinton

One man was injured in a shooting in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue area on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call for a reports of a man being shot on Jane Street at Emmett Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a male victim who was injured, but conscious and breathing. Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A group of males were seen fleeing in a vehicle southbound on Emmett.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions are available at this time.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.