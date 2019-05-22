Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Would-be 'hit-plot' victim: Feds had me pretend to be dead
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 8:53 am EDT
NEW YORK — The estranged husband of a New York City police officer accused of trying to have him killed says he found out about the alleged plot from federal authorities who told him to fake his own death.
Isaiah Carvalho Jr. spoke in an interview aired Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America .
As part of a sting operation, Carvalho says authorities had him sit in his car and hunch over into the passenger seat. They put glass on the floor and all over him.
Then, posing as a hit man, investigators texted a picture of the supposed crime scene to his estranged wife, Valerie Cincinelli.
Carvalho calls the incident “absolutely insane.”
Cincinelli, an NYPD officer since 2007, has been arrested on federal murder-for-hire charges. Her family insists she is innocent.
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com
The Associated Press
