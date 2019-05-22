Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WestJet pilot eyes burned by green laser light while flying to Orlando
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2019 12:11 pm EDT
A laser is pointed into the cockpit of an airplane
Federal Aviation Administration officials say a pilot flying from Newfoundland to Orlando International Airport had his eyes burned by a green laser light.
Spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in an email that the WestJet Airlines aircraft was about 40 kilometres from the airport when the laser light hit the pilot.
The flight landed safely a short time later, and the pilot was placed on medical leave, which is routine in such cases.
The FAA notified the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which sent a deputy to a central Florida address pinpointed as a possible source of the light.
The sheriff’s office says no one there had any knowledge of the incident and said they don’t have a laser pointer.
The FAA is investigating.
